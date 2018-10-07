Gibraltar International Magic Festival 2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After sold out shows in 2016 and 2017 the Gibraltar International Magic Festival is getting ready to make the 2018 edition another year to remember.

GibMedia for the Ministry of Culture is proud to present the 3rd International Magic Festival from the 23rd November to 2nd December 2018 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The 2018 Gibraltar International Magic Festival will bring together award-winning illusionists from all over the world in a truly international spectacular week bringing you the magic of passion, illusion and people who dare to dream.

A total of over 10,000 tickets were sold over the previous two editions of the festival and this year there will once again be stage shows and workshops.

Tickets starting from as little as £12.50 are on sale online at www.buytickets.gi, www.Magic.gi and from the John Mackintosh Hall ticket office as from 9th October from 11 am – 2 pm daily. A range of free events is also on offer.

Festival Director Jordan Lopez of GibMedia said: “Each year it’s my personal challenge to bring acts I’m confident Gibraltar will enjoy. This year we have opted for performers who deliver unique acts: mysterious, spectacular and very magical.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Steven Linares MP said; “After the success of the festival’s last two years, I am delighted to work once again very closely with GibMedia to deliver what promises to be yet another successful magic festival. This is another example of event-led tourism, and now a popular event in Gibraltar’s social calendar”.

After a successful introduction last year, a Sensory Performance will also be held.

Jordan Lopez said: “This will be in keeping with the policy of inclusion we feel plays a vital role that everyone in our community can enjoy our shows.”