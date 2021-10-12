-advertisement-
Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce that the Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre between Monday 21st and Saturday 26th March 2022.

The Festival is open to any drama group and will be of a competitive nature, with adjudication. There will be a main prize with a trophy of £1,000 for the Best Play. Additional awards include: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, amongst others. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

A small grant will be payable to each group entering the Festival, to help with expenses on props, costumes, etc.

Entry forms and full conditions are now available from Gibraltar Cultural Services, City Hall, by email: [email protected] or downloadable from www.culture.gi.

For any further information please contact the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236.

Closing date for entries is Friday 14th January 2022.

