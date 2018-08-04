Gibraltar has Detailed Contingency Plans for All Levels of Brexit

The Government of Gibraltar has, since 2016, been preparing for all possible outcomes in relation to the departure of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar from the European Union. This is a perfectly sensible thing to do in view of the ongoing UK/EU discussions and the preparations for all eventualities announced by both sides.

On 19 July, the European Commission called on the Member States and on private parties to step up preparations at all levels for all outcomes of Brexit. This followed a similar request by the European Council in June. The United Kingdom itself has also highlighted recently the preparations it is making for a no deal Brexit. It is clear that it is in nobody’s interests that the UK should leave the EU without an agreement and there is a considerable amount of work going on behind the scenes in order to ensure a successful outcome.

The implications for Gibraltar of different types of Brexit were analysed in the original report that was submitted to the United Kingdom in September 2016 shortly after the overall referendum decision to leave the EU. This report covered the impact of Brexit across the public sector in Gibraltar and also on the private sector as well. Government departments and private sector organisations were consulted and contributed to the overall view that the Government presented to the United Kingdom at the time.

That analysis was made against the background of the threats being made against Gibraltar by the then Spanish Foreign Minister Mr Margallo. These ranged from the possibility of closing the border completely to making shared sovereignty a pre-condition of any future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union. His successor Mr Dastis lowered the temperature considerably on both fronts by saying that border passage would remain as it is or better, and by removing the sovereignty pre-condition. The new Socialist Prime Minister of Spain is on record as having said that fluidity at the border is fundamental.

The operation of the land border between Gibraltar and Spain is nonetheless one of the key elements of the Government’s contingency planning. That planning has looked at the worst case scenario even though this is now highly unlikely. This has entailed planning for a no-deal Brexit but also planning for an agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union from which Gibraltar was excluded. However, it will be recalled that the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis guaranteed the Chief Minister that there would be no deal without Gibraltar.