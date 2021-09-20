Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses launches podcast

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses will launch a six-part series of podcasts tomorrow, on Tuesday 21st September.

Aimed at small business owners and the wider community, listeners can expect an insightful interview with a different business leader each week. Each show will be different and will include anecdotes, tips as well as some lesser-known information about the individuals and companies featured. As is the case with all GFSB initiatives, this podcast aims to add value and shine a light on Gibraltar’s independent businesses and entrepreneurs too.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Chairman of the GFSB, Julian Byrne said “We are always looking for new ways to engage with our members and the business community in Gibraltar. Sharing important information, providing helpful tips and guidance on business lessons others have learnt is a big part of what the GFSB does. Our social media platforms, website and Intouch magazine reach a wide range of people and businesses, these podcasts will help to expand our reach.

In keeping with the times, we felt it was a good time to launch a new way to engage with our members via the GFSB Business Podcast. Our hope is that members will enjoy the podcasts and that this new platform will grow from strength to strength. We wish to thank the Gibraltar International Bank for their sponsorship and David for all his hard work.”

The first series of the GFSB Business Podcast is supported by the Gibraltar International Bank and features interviews with senior leaders at the Bassadone Automotive Group, MH Bland, Eroski Gibraltar and more. The podcast series will be hosted by David Revagliatte. David has been a freelance writer for the GFSB’s Intouch Magazine for the last three years and has in-depth knowledge of Gibraltar’s business community. He said, “I am super excited to be working with the GFSB on these podcasts. Those tuning in can expect a personal take on local business, learn lots about the companies they have heard of and discover new businesses too.”

Gibraltar International Bank actively supports the community through its work with local charities and public service projects. Speaking about its collaboration with the GFSB, its Chief Business Officer, David Bruce said, “We think the series of GFSB Podcasts is an excellent initiative to create new ways of connecting the business community. We are delighted to be involved in such an innovative approach.”

The GFSB Business Podcast is available on the GFSB website www.gfsb.gi and Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts as from next Tuesday 21st September and a new episode will be released every Tuesday for six weeks.