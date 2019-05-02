Gibraltar Fair – Stall Application

The SDGG is inviting applications from Registered Charities, Clubs, Associations and commercial entities, who may be interested in setting up a stall, run a small catering stall or a bar facility at this year’s fair.

In addition, the SDGG invites applications for the running of the Family Pavilion. Applications must include a detailed programme of entertainment to be provided, with signed confirmation of the participation of the artists. Applications must include a detailed breakdown of accounts. Entrance to the pavilion must be free of charge.

The relevant sets of conditions and charges are available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department, at 308 Main Street on telephone 200 75669 or e-mail: info@culture.gi.

Applications should reach GCS the by no later than Friday 7thJune 2019.