The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares accompanied by Miss Gibraltar, Star Farrugia, will officially inaugurate the Gibraltar Fair on Friday 24th August 2018 at 7 pm. The Minister will also be accompanied by the organising team from the SDGG and the Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS). The Fair will be held at the Rooke site in Queensway.

At the Fair, a varied range of rides for different age groups will be provided. All rides are priced at £2. Additionally, there will also be tombolas, games and other side stalls including those being put up by local charitable and sporting organisations.

In regards to eating and drinking outlets, there will be various catering facilities at the fairground itself and two further outlets at the Family and Youth Pavilions. The Churros stall that proved so popular in past years will again be set up next to the Family Pavilion.

The other element of the Fair is the entertainment dimension. A full programme of daily events has been prepared for the Family and Youth Pavilions. The Family Pavilion is being organised by Stage One Productions and the Youth Pavilion by Fresh Entertainment. Admission to the Pavilions will be free of charge on all nights.

Programmes can be downloaded below:

Family Pavilion Programme 2018

Youth Pavilion Programme 2018