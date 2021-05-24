At the Gala Night of the Gibraltar Drama Festival held at the Ince’s Hall Theatre on Friday 21st May 2021, the Adjudicator, Jan Palmer Sayer B.Ed. MA GoDA, reached the following decision on the Awards:

ADJUDICATORS’ AWARD was awarded to Anna Recagno, Sarah Bensadon & Tiana Cartwright for their ensemble role in ‘Girls Like That’ by GAMPA Teens.

BEST SET PRESENTATION was awarded to Santos Productions for their play ‘Four Minutes, Twelve Seconds’.

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION was awarded to Bayside & Westside Drama Group for their play ‘Fade to Light’.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Mikey Piri for his role as Brian in ‘DNA’ a play presented by GAMPA Seniors.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Eloise Martinez for her role as Emily in ‘Chatroom’ a play presented by Bayside & Westside Drama Group.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR was awarded to Aaron Mosquera for his role as Nick in ‘Four Minutes, Twelve Seconds’ a play presented by Santos Productions.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS was awarded to Carmen Anderson for her role as Professor Docherty’s Colleague & Ensemble in ‘Fade to Light’ a play presented by Bayside & Westside Drama Group.

BEST YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Danielle Fernandez for her role as Scarlet in ‘Girls Like That’ a play presented by GAMPA Teens.

BEST YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Gino Ochello for his role as Chas in ‘The Exam’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST ACTRESS was awarded to Britney Parody for her role as May in ‘Peep’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST ACTOR was awarded to Julian Felice for his role as Professor Docherty in ‘Fade to Light’ a play presented by Bayside & Westside Drama Group.

BEST DIRECTOR was awarded to Christian Santos for his play ‘Girls Like That’ presented by GAMPA Teens.

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT was awarded to Julian Felice for his play ‘Ten Minutes’ presented by Bayside & Westside Drama Group.

FESTIVAL WINNER for the BEST PLAY was awarded to Bayside & Westside Drama Group for their play ‘Fade to Light’.

The presentation of awards was carried out by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Dr John Cortes MP.