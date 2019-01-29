Gibraltar Deputy Chief Minister Supports 17th Chess Festival

Gibraltar’s Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has visited the Gibraltar International Chess Festival for the seventeenth year in succession.

He was met by tournament founder Brian Callaghan and director Stuart Conquest but it was Chief Arbiter Laurent Freyd who showed him round the playing areas including the top tables.

Interviewed by Jovanka Houska, commentator and British Women’s Champion, on our daily web show emphasised how chess had put Gibraltar on the map.

Dr Garcia said the festival had not just encouraged the younger generations of chess players in Gibraltar to play the game but it had also placed Gibraltar firmly in the world of chess across the world.

He further commented that although there are many international sports and events which take place in Gibraltar annually chess is the most international.

“To have 62 countries represented here today is an immense achievement. I don’t believe another sport equals this in terms of participation and number of countries represented,” he said.

He congratulated everyone working in the festival.

From a Gibraltar perspective, he said, it was very encouraging to see the development of junior chess locally.

“As a Government in our manifesto we had a commitment to the development of chess in Gibraltar and that is exactly what we are going to do,” he added.

