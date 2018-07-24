Gibraltar Cricketers to head to Netherlands this summer.

Gibraltar Cricket will travel to the Netherlands later during the summer as qualifying begins for the next ICC World T20 tournament in 2020.

The European Qualifier is part of a new simplified qualification process for ICC global events that provides a merit-based pathway for every Member announced by the ICC earlier this week. 18 European teams will vie for six spots in the ICC World T20 Europe Final in 2019.

Gibraltar, who last took part in the 2016 ICC World Cricket League Europe Division Two, have been drawn in group C of the Qualifier, which takes place from 29 August to 3 September.

Group A: Austria, Portugal, Germany, Cyprus, France, Denmark

Group B: Italy, Spain, Isle of Man, Belgium, Jersey, Finland

Group C: Gibraltar, Guernsey, Sweden, Czech Republic, Israel, Norway