Gibraltar Cricket umpire to officiate in under-19 World Cup qualifier.

Gibraltar Cricket is delighted with the recent news that it has received from the ICC and wishes to announce that local umpire, Sunil Chandiramani, has been appointed to officiate in the ICC 2020 Under 19 World Cup Qualifier (Europe Region) in Essex, England which will be taking place next week.

The participating teams are:

Group A: France, Guernsey, Italy and Sweden

Group B: Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway and Spain

Sunil first came to the umpiring scene in 2001 and qualified as a Level 1 umpire in 2002. However, Sunil started to focus on his umpiring career in 2006. He was on the ICC Europe Panel of Umpires from 2007 to 2014.

Therefore, officiating at the international level is not foreign territory to Sunil as he has previously umpired the ICC Europe U19 Division 2, ICC European Division 1 T20 Championships and ICC World Cricket League Division 8 Qualifier.

Sunil, who is presently preparing for the World Cup Qualifier, is ecstatic with the news of his appointment to umpire the World Cup Qualifier and feels honoured on his return to the international Umpiring Scene.

Commenting on his appointment, Sunil stated that “my main objective is always to show that I can consistently perform at a high standard and cement my place in the international game. On the playing field, my aim is to ensure that the players enjoy the game in a fair and safe environment. Most of all, I am very proud to represent Gibraltar on the international stage.”

Gibraltar Cricket congratulates Sunil on his appointment and wishes him every success in his forthcoming assignment.