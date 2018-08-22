Gibraltar Cricket Senior Squad at the ICC T20 Europe Qualifier

The Gibraltar Cricket Board has selected the National Squad for the ICC T20 Europe Qualifier to be held Rotterdam, the Netherlands from 29th August to 3rd September.

Gibraltar has been placed in Group C alongside Guernsey, Norway, Sweden, Israel and the Czech Republic. Groups A and Group B see the likes of Portugal, France, Italy and Jersey to name but a few. The top two teams from each of the groups will play to qualify in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier in 2019.

The Minister for Sport, S Linares wishes the team well, adding that: “it is extremely gratifying to see that ten of the squad have come through the Gibraltar Cricket Development system. This is a testament to the hard work of the GCA and its Development set up. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is committed to continuing supporting the development of local cricket. The new facilities at Europa Point and the recently installed cricket nets at the Bayside Sports Complex are a testament to this. The GCA is being extremely patient and understanding through this interim period and I would like to thanks the Gibraltar Cricket Board and its President Sunil Chandiramani for their continued support and hard work. Best of luck to the team!”