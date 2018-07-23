Gibraltar Cricket appoint Matthew Hunter as new national captain.

Matt Hunter has been appointed Gibraltar Cricket National Captain for the upcoming ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier taking place in the Netherlands.

Matt is a product of the Gibraltar Cricket Youth Development System. Matt first represented Gibraltar at junior level in 2007. He broke into the full national team in 2010 at the age of 18 as he represented Gibraltar at the World Cricket League Division 8 in Kuwait.

Matt is highly regarded by the Board, senior players and everyone involved in Gibraltar Cricket. We congratulate him on being appointed to the role.

President Sunil Chandiramani commented that “Matt has matured and developed into an important senior figure in the Gibraltar team. He has come a long way. We believe that he will respond well to the added responsibility of leadership.”

Gibraltar Cricket wishes Matt all the best of success.