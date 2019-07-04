His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister co-chaired a meeting of The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) on Thursday 4th July 2019 to review current security matters. The GCC focussed, in particular, on the multi-agency operation executed last night by the Gibraltar Port Authority, Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies and the Military, which resulted in the successful boarding and subsequent detention of the Super Tanker Grace 1. The GCC also reviewed the security arrangements for forthcoming high-profile public events including the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games XVIII, which starts this Saturday.

In assessing Gibraltar’s overarching security situation, the GCC assessed that there was no change in the current threat level with a terrorist attack remaining a strong possibility. There is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar. The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar.

As always, the GCC asks the Public to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcement concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.