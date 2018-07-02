On Saturday 7th July 2018 between 11am-3pm the Gibraltar Chess Association together with the Royal Lodge of Friendship will be jointly hosting a charity event at the Gibraltar Masonic Institute, 47a Prince Edwards Road, which will include:

A Chess Simultaneous Display with Stephen Whatley Jnr

Chess coaching by the GCA

Informative Guided Tours of the Gibraltar Masonic Institute, for those who would like an insight into local freemasonry and its history

Tea, coffee and refreshments will also be available.

You don’t have to play chess to be involved and help support what will be an enjoyable charity event for everyone!

For more information contact the Gibraltar Chess Association on +350 5401422.