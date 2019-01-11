Gibraltar Cardiac Association To Celebrate ‘Wear Red Day’ February 1st

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is celebrating ‘Wear Red Day ‘ on Friday 1st February 2019 to start off ‘Heart Month’.

Dr Lewis, a cardiac transplant physician from the Royal Papworth Hospital, will give a presentation at the University of Gibraltar at 11 am on “50 years of heart transplantations”.

The presentation is free but attendees are requested to register their attendance with the university beforehand as there is limited seating.

The day will end with the association’s first annual dinner at the Hall of Fame restaurant.

Tickets for a three-course meal are available from committee members or at Gibraltar Crystal.