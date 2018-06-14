Gibraltar Cadet Force at Trooping the Colour

A group of four Cadets from the Gibraltar Cadet Force, accompanied by an adult instructor, were treated to a once in a lifetime events-filled weekend in London over the Queen’s Birthday bank Holiday weekend.

The four Cadets were chosen by the adult volunteer instructors as a reward for their performance, attendance record, and behaviour over the past year, and as an incentive for those who were unsuccessful to work harder in order to be nominated for future trips.

The group departed Gibraltar last Thursday and that evening attended the Beating Retreat by the massed bands of the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, The Duke of York. Also taking part was an Army Cadet Force Band who performed alone and alongside their adult counterparts and were a delight to watch. A group of 30 cadets from Cadet Force Music will be in Gibraltar next month and will be playing at various venues during their week-long stay.

On Friday, the group were hosted by the Welsh Guards at Wellington Barracks where they were fortunate to see the behind-the-scenes inspection of the Queen’s Guard furnished by the Irish Guards and the band, prior to them taking up their duties at Buckingham Palace. Later the Cadets were allowed to try on the world famous Bear Skins and scarlet tunics.

Later that day the group was treated to a tour of the Palace of Westminster, but not before bumping into Her Majesty the Queen as she drove past to attend one of her engagements, an unplanned bonus.

As parliament was not sitting, the group were given a detailed tour which included visiting the Commons and Lord’s chambers as well as the Robing Room. It was an interesting insight into the workings of the Mother of Parliaments.