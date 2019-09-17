Tuesday 1st to Friday 11th October
Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA)
Montagu Bastion
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11am to 3pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am to 6pm
Special sittings outside these times can be arranged
For further info please contact the GEMA Gallery on 20041826 or email: gemagallery@outlook.com
Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd October
‘La Dolorosa’
Zarzuela at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre – 8:00pm Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Tickets priced at £5 at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception As from Monday 16th September 2019
Sale of tickets limited to 10 per person
Friday 4th October
Think Pink Day
Organised by the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch – 9am onwards
For further info please contact Giovi Viñales on email: giovi.vinales@me.com or mobile 56631000
Saturday 5th October
Cancer Research Walk for Life
Organised by the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch – 9am onwards
Casemates Square – 11am
Registrations as from 9am
For further info please contact Giovi Viñales on email: giovi.vinales@me.com or mobile 56631000
Tuesday 8th to Friday 25th October
Art Exhibition by Aaron Soleci
Fine Arts Gallery
Casemates Square
10am to 6pm Weekdays
Entrance Free
For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: finearts@gibtelecom.net
Friday 11th October
Flag Day
Organised by BFBS Big Salute Charity Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm
Friday 11th October
Miss Glamour 2019
Organised by Glamour Creations
John Mackintosh Hall Theatre
8.30pm
Tickets at £15
Tickets on sale at Little Divas, City Mill Lane, as from Monday 23rd September
For further information please contact Bianca Zammitt on mobile 54000377 / 54016909
Saturday 12th October
Classic Vehicle Static Display
Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association Casemates Square – 10am to 4pm
For further information please contact mobile 58009999
Gibraltar International Song Festival
Organised by the Gibraltar International Song Festival Committee Tercentenary Sports Hall – 8pm
Tickets on sale at www.buytickets.gi
For further information please visit www.gibisf.com
Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th October
Gibraltar International Comic Con
Organised by Sunbow Projects
Old Rooke Site, Queensway
For further information please contact telephone 22500233, mobile 54044768, visit www.gicc.gi or email: enquiries@gicc.gi
Wednesday 16th October
All the Lonely People, The Work of American Realist Edward Hooper
Art Lecture by Stella Lyons
Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Garrison Library – 7:30pm
For further information please visit www.nadfas.org/gibraltar
Friday 19th October
Flag Day and Awareness Day
Organised by the Breast Cancer Support Group Gibraltar Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm
Thursday 24th October
Annual Choreography Competition
Organised by Danza Academy
John Mackintosh Hall Theatre
7.30pm
Tickets at £10
Tickets on sale at Danza Academy Studios 68/1 Prince Edwards Road
For further information please contact Anne Marie Gomez on mobile 54027111
Saturday 26th October
Halloween Charity Event
Organised by the Animals in Need Foundation Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm
Monday 28th October
International Exchange of Digital Images
Organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society
7.30pm – Wellington Front premises of GPS (Vault 29)
Viewing of images from the Photographic Societies of Edinburgh, Exmouth, Waikato, Paris and Gibraltar.
For further information please contact: leslinares@gibtelecom.net
Thursday 31st October and Friday 1st November
The Children of Catalan Bay
A Halloween Spooky Tale
Organised by White Light Theatre Group
John Mackintosh Hall Theatre
8pm
Tickets at £10
For further information please contact Andrew Dark on mobile 54008469
Saturday 2nd November
Classic Vehicle Static Display
Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association Casemates Square – 10am to 4pm
For further information please contact mobile 58009999
Monday 4th to Friday 22nd November
Exhibition by The Gibraltar National Archives
Fine Arts Gallery
Casemates Square
10am to 6pm Weekdays
Entrance Free
For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: finearts@gibtelecom.net
Wednesday 6th November to Saturday 16th November
45th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery
10:30am to 6:30pm – Weekdays
10:30am to 1:30pm – Saturdays
Free Entry
For further information please contact: info@culture.gi
Friday 8th November
Showcase
10th Anniversary Dance Celebration and Show Case
Organised by The Show Dance Company
John Mackintosh Hall Theatre
8pm
Tickets at £12
Tickets on sale as from 28th October 2019
For further information please contact Sabrina Abudarham on email: showdancecom@gmail.com
Friday 8th November
Poppy Appeal Day
Organised by The Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm
Monday 11th November
Armistice Day
11am at the Lobby of Parliament
For further information, contact the Office of HW the Mayor: mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi
Wednesday 13th November
Poetry & Bookmark Competition Prize Giving
At the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall – 4.30pm Winning Entries will be published in The Gibraltar Chronicle For further information please contact: info@culture.gi
Thursday 14th to 17th November
The Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival
10am to 6pm
For further information please visit: www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.com
Wednesday 20th November
The Inside Stories: The Real stories behind the most intriguing cases of Nazi looted art
Art Lecture by Shauna Isaac
Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Garrison Library – 7:30pm
For further information please visit www.nadfas.org/gibraltar
Wednesday 20th to Friday 29th November
‘Passport to our Future’
Karl Ullger Solo Exhibition
Featuring a variety of works including, his line drawing nudes, mini card series and Gibraltar based landscapes.
Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA) Montagu Bastion
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11am to 3pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am to 6pm
For further info please contact the GEMA Gallery on 20041826 or email: gemagallery@outlook.com
Thursday 21st November to Tuesday 24th December
Christmas Market
Organised by the Gibraltar Artisans Market
Line Wall Road Boulevard
For further information gibartisansmarket@gmail.com or 20071433.
Friday 22nd November
Christmas Festival of Lights
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority
Featuring song, dance, choirs, arts and crafts, the Christmas Lights switch on and a special appearance by Father Christmas and his elves
Casemates Square – 6:00pm to 8:00pm
For further information please contact the Events Department at GCS on 20075669 or email: info@culture.gi
Friday 22nd November to Sunday 12th January 2020
Christmas Fun Fair Attractions
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
John Mackintosh Square
For further information please contact the Events Department at GCS on 20075669 or email: info@culture.gi
Tuesday 25th November to Wednesday 18th December
Cultural Exchange between Gibraltar and Tangiers
Art Exhibition Organised by GCS and Mount Productions
John Mackintosh Hall
9am to 9pm
A number of talks and workshops will be offered as part of the launch between 25th and 26th November For further information please contact the Cultural Development Unit on 20079750 or email: info@culture.gi
Wednesday 26th November to Thursday 5th December
30 Years Exhibition – Gibraltar Heritage Painting Competition
Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust
Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery
For further information please contact: 20042844 or email heritage@gibraltar.gi
Thursday 28th November
Convent Christmas Fair
The Convent – 12noon to 7pm
For further information please contact by email: conventchristmasfair@gmail.com
Saturday 30th November
Movember Shave Off
Organised by the Prostrate Cancer Support Group
Casemates Square – 11am onwards
For further information please contact 58009161 or email: pcsg@pcsg.gi
Tuesday 4th December to Friday 17th January 2020
Affordable Art Christmas Art Exhibition
Organised by the Fine Arts Association
Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square
10am to 6pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free
For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: finearts@gibtelecom.net
Thursday 5th December
Christmas Flower Show Exhibition
Organised by Gibraltar Horticultural Society
John Mackintosh Hall Upper Exhibition Gallery
6pm, Entrance Free
For further information or registration please contact: Anabelle on mobile 54004737
Saturday 7th December
Classic Vehicle Static Display
Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association Casemates Square – 10am to 4pm
For further information please contact mobile 58009999
Monday 9th December to Thursday 19th December
Art Exhibition by Tamara Shaw
Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery
For further information please contact: +34 697219619
Wednesday 11th December
GBC Open Day – Radio Show
John Mackintosh Square – 9am to 6pm
For further info please contact Ian Daniels on 20079760
GBC Open Day – Live TV Show
John Mackintosh Hall Theatre – 7pm
For further info please contact Paula Latin on 20079760
Wednesday 11th December
A Tour of Big Ben
Art Lecture by Tim Redmond
Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Garrison Library – 7:30pm
For further information please visit www.nadfas.org/gibraltar
Friday 13th December
Flag Day
Organised by the Animals in Need Foundation Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm
Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th December
The Recycle Junkies
Organised by Nathan Conroy
John Mackintosh Hall Theatre
7.30pm
Tickets at £12
Tickets on sale at www.buytickets.gi
For further information please contact mobiles 54025041 / 54007457
Friday 20th December
Flag Day
Organised by Children’s Aid Lobby of Parliament – 9am to 1pm
Thursday 26th December
Boxing Day Charity Fun Run
Organised by Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association Casemates Square
For further information please visit: www.gaaa.gi
Polar Bear Swim
Organised by GASA in aid of Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
For further information please contact: gibswimming@hotmail.com
Polar Bear Swim
Organised by the Caleta Hotel
Catalan Bay
Certificates, mince pies and hot toddies provided by Caleta Hotel
For further information please contact: the Caleta Hotel on 20076501
Tuesday 31st December
New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Organised by Axle Media on behalf of the Ministry of Culture Casemates Square 10:30pm to 3am
Free Family Event
For further information please contact: dylanaxlemedia@yahoo.com
