Gibraltar American Council updated on Brexit

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has highlighted the importance of raising the profile of Gibraltar in the United States of America at an event in New York with the Gibraltar American Council.

Dr Garcia also updated Council Members on the negotiations for the United Kingdom and Gibraltar to leave the European Union.

A group of young Gibraltarians who are currently on three-month internships in Washington were present in New York to listen to the discussions on Gibraltar before the UN 4th Committee and later for the Council event.

Dr Garcia highlighted the political, commercial and military links between Gibraltar and the United States.

He revealed that a Resolution in the US House of Representatives which supported Gibraltar’s right to self-determination now had 54 signatories.

These were from both the Republican and Democrat parties and included four Committee Chairmen, including Armed Services, Intelligence and Homeland Security.

Dr Garcia then outlined the historic military connection between Gibraltar and the United States, which continued to this day. He explained that the formation of a Gibraltar American Chamber of Commerce, AMCHAM, had resulted in three trade visits so far.

A meeting of Sister Cities International took place in Gibraltar in April.

The gathering provided an opportunity for Gibraltarians in the United States and supporters of Gibraltar to exchange views on the latest developments.