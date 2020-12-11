Gibrael’s HanuChristmas

Gibrael, the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce, held an online HanuChristmas event yesterday marking the start of the festive season, celebrating both Hanukkah and Christmas.

In a true multi-faith spirit, Gibrael Chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay and Gibrael President, Eran Shay, hosted a packed event which included a talk by Mark Power – Deputy UK Ambassador in Israel and by Vivian Aisen, Minister Director of Public Diplomacy at the Israeli embassy in London, who both alluded to the important role that Gibraltar plays in acting as a gateway to the UK for Israeli companies, and thanked Gibrael Chamber for its part in promoting business on the UK-Gibraltar-Israel triangle.

Bringing on the festive mood, two talented singers – James Falzon from Gibraltar and Liat Itzchaki from Israel entertained the audience with popular Christmas and Hanukkah songs. The event continued with creative business tips for the New Year from Ms Shiran Raz- an Israeli business mentor, followed by the announcement that the 6th Gibrael Chamber annual publication is ready for release and will be making its way to over 42 financial centres around the world next week.

Commenting on the event, Gibrael Chairwoman, Ayelet, said: “After months of COVID19 we finally can see the light at the end of the tunnel with the coming vaccine, and what a better moment to see this light than at the start of the festivals of light – Hanukkah and Christmas. We want to thank our guests and speakers and a big thanks to our sponsors Continent 8 for their continued support. We have more great events planned already for 2021, hopefully in person rather than online”.

View the full recording of the event by clicking here.

