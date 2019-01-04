Gibrael Event

On Christmas Eve, while most of you were probably celebrating with family and friends, the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce, led by Chairwoman Ayelet Mamo Shay, held a unique conference in Tel Aviv for leading women in Fintech (Financial Technology), covering the fields of e-banking, securities, Blockchain, e-Money and more.

The conference was attended by leading women in Israel in these fields – entrepreneurs, financial regulators, and CEOs of Fintech start-ups, alongside digital and innovation managers in banks in Israel and from around the world.

The event was held in cooperation with Angela Becher – CEO of NextPayWay, and Meirav Harel of EWPN. The event was sponsored by EY Gibraltar, thanks to EY’s Managing Partner in Gibraltar- Angelique Linares and by EY Israel thanks to Sharon Zelbsky, Partner at EY Tel Aviv, overseeing ICOs.

The objective of the conference was to address the small female presence in the fields of Fintech and the need to create a network of business contacts for professional women professionals in this field in general, and especially with Gibraltar, which is a pioneer in the Blockchain field and is an excellent base for Israeli companies interested in becoming regulated and expanding beyond Israel.

The panel discussions revolved around the future of cryptocurrencies, upcoming digital investment products such as Security Token Offerings (STOs), the role of Big Data in new business models and complex regulatory issues.

Representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Finance and the Israeli Financial Regulator participated in the event and will be studying the Gibraltar DLT regulatory framework, amongst others, as part of Israel’s ambition to regulate the cryptocurrencies space.