On a day that it is delighted to report no active cases of Covid-19, HM Government of Gibraltar can confirm that the GHA already holds considerable stocks of a drug that has been proven to reduce deaths by up to one-third for the sickest of patients.

Following a medical breakthrough in UK, NHS hospitals have been advised to start using the drug Dexamethasone immediately as there are hopes that it brings a new era of treatment for the disease. The drug costs about 50p per patient per day.

The GHA currently holds sufficient supplies of Dexamethasone to be able to treat over 180 patients for a 10 day course of treatment. This would be enough for a potential spike of active cases but, in order to cover all possible eventualities, the GHA is now acquiring additional stocks of the drug.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, said: “I am so happy to report to the People of Gibraltar today that we have zero active cases of COVID-19. We need to keep it that way by continuing to follow the rules of social distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene. Most importantly, we have to be aware that this could change tomorrow but we must be pleased to see this result. Undoubtedly, this is a huge achievement for all of us as a community and I am extraordinarily proud of what we have all achieved together. Despite the sniping on other issues, I know this is something that people really value. There can be no greater political achievement for us now than to have deprived COVID-19 of any Gibraltarian victim in Gibraltar. Now that is something for all of us to be proud of.”