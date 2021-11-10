On Monday, HM Government of Gibraltar announced the launch of the GHA COVID Pass App. The App accesses the Covid-19 vaccine details issued by the GHA in Gibraltar and confirms your vaccination status.



The GHA COVID Pass App allows any Gibraltar vaccinated person to confirm their COVID vaccination status across the UK and all EU member states, as well as access to non-EU countries linked to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) gateway such as Norway, Switzerland, Israel and Iceland. The recent agreement with EU allows the UK, and by proxy users of the GHA COVID Pass, the ability to digitally verify their respective citizens’ COVID vaccination status using the EU DCC gateway.

To retrieve your Covid Vaccination QR code, a user must first key in their First Name(s), Surname, GHA number and Mobile phone number into the GHA COVID Pass App. If the details match the GHA record, then then an SMS with a verification code will be sent to the registered mobile phone number of the user.

In many instances, the person’s middle name will also be required if it is shown in the GHA Health Card. If the details do not match, the user will need to contact the GHA by the email provided on the APP to update their contact details. It is essential that all the details at the GHA are matched by the person seeking verification.

The GHA COVID Pass App is available on Apple and Android devices and is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



