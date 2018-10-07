GFSC supports IOSCO’s World Investor Week

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission is taking part in World Investor Week, which runs from 1 to 7 October. The global campaign organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) aims to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection.

During the course of the week members of IOSCO provide a range of activities in their own jurisdictions to support the campaign. The collaboration of international organisations is complemented by events and other activities that the GFSC and other jurisdictions have organised, following the success of last year’s campaign.

Throughout World Investor Week, the GFSC will be publishing five short, informative videos touching on the subject of safe investment via social media. These cover subjects such as diversification, risk awareness and getting as much information as you can on both investments and investment firms. Through these clips, the general public can learn how best to recognise, understand and avoid investment frauds.

Looking forward to this year’s participation, Director of Strategy & Planning, Heidi Bocarisa, said: “We are delighted to be able to participate for the second consecutive year in World Investor Week. This is an extremely important initiative that underscores the importance of investor education and also complements our Moneywise programme. “

The short clips will be posted on the GFSC and Money wise social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn page every morning this week.