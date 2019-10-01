GFSC prepares for 2019 World Investor Week

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) will take part in World Investor Week (WIW), a global campaign promoted by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) that runs from 30 September to 4 October.

The weeklong campaign is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of investor protection and education.

During WIW, the GFSC will be hosting information stands in a number of locations from 30 September to 2 October between 10:00 & 14:00. GFSC staff will be available to provide information on safe online investing, digital assets and Initial Coin Offerings, as well as re-emphasising the basics of investing. The GFSC will also be publishing an informational video and several infographics throughout the week to raise awareness of the potential risks involved in online investing.

The video and infographics will be posted on the GFSC and MoneyWise social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn page every morning next week.

Information stands will be located at the Piazza on Monday and Tuesday and at the World Trade Centre on Wednesday from 10:00-14:00.

Notes for editors:

The GFSC is a regulator of the Gibraltar financial services market, regulating providers of financial services conducted in both Gibraltar and other jurisdictions. The GFSC’s vision is to be a high performing, agile, and innovative regulator. The GFSC’s regulatory objectives are the promotion of market confidence; the reduction of systemic risk; the promotion of public awareness; the protection of the good reputation of Gibraltar; the protection of consumers and the reduction of financial crime. IOSCO aims to:

cooperate in developing, implementing and promoting adherence to internationally recognized and consistent standards of regulation, oversight and enforcement in order to protect investors, maintain fair, efficient and transparent markets, and seek to address systemic risks;

enhance investor protection and promote investor confidence in the integrity of securities markets, through strengthened information exchange and cooperation in enforcement against misconduct and in supervision of markets and market intermediaries; and

Exchange information at both global and regional levels on their respective experiences in order to assist the development of markets, strengthen market infrastructure and implement appropriate regulation.