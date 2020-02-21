GFSC Launch Moneywise.gi

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission recently launched Moneywise.gi as part of their Consumer Education Programme.

The website features material such as quizzes, information sheets and workbooks the GFSC has been using during their school visits since the programme’s launch back in October 2017.

Additionally, vibrant comic strips and cryptocurrency doodle videos designed by Georgina Cobbs (Paper and Pixels) have also been created for the website.

Currently divided into a Kids and Teen section, and a grown-up section with a host of investment advice also on the way, the GFSC hopes the website will be a beneficial tool for consumers, helping raise awareness and develop financial literacy in Gibraltar.

For more information please visit www.moneywise.gi.