GCSE and A level Examinations in 2021

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
108
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

During his address on Monday to announce a national lockdown in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that “We recognise that this will mean it is not possible or fair for all exams to go ahead this summer as normal. The Education Secretary will work with Ofqual to put in place alternative arrangements.”

Gibraltar Government schools are centres for public examinations administered by the UK examination boards. The announcement made on 4th January 2020 will therefore have an impact on the examinations due to be sat this summer by pupils sitting exams at Bayside, Westside and the Gibraltar College. Once Ofqual provides clarity as to what alternative arrangements will be put into place for the summer examination series, the Department of Education and its schools will be able to understand the full impact on the examinations and how this affects our students, parents and teachers.

The Department of Education would like to stress to students and parents the need to continue following the curriculum provided in and by our schools until further clarity on the summer examinations is provided by Ofqual and the examination bodies. The Department of Education and the schools will provide updates to students and teachers as and when further information is made available.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleMISS GIBRALTAR 2021 – RECRUITING OF CONTESTANTS NOW OPEN
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR