Garcia asserts right to self-determination at Princeton University

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia delivered an address yesterday at the Liechtenstein Institute for Self-Determination in the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

The talk was entitled “The right of the people of Gibraltar to Self-Determination.”

Dr Garcia started with a basic review of the political and constitutional history of Gibraltar and the formation of the Gibraltarian identity.

Dr Garcia then explained that the people of Gibraltar have the right to determine their future from a moral, political and legal point of view. He rejected the Spanish claim to the sovereignty of Gibraltar.

The talk was followed by a lively question and answer session.

The full text is attached: Princeton Talk