On Tuesday 29th September Startup Grind Gibraltar will be hosting an online Cross Chapter Event featuring the Chapters Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Luxembourg and Rishon Lezion, Israel with the title The Game Changers: Make It or Break It

A panel of founders representing each city moderated by startup specialist David Black MD at Continent 8 Technologies will be sharing their experiences on what it takes to pivot and diversify your business, protect your business against a recession, the rewards that motivate and inspire start-up teams to achieve and how to hustle when the world is against you.

In the midst of the pandemic-generated panic, the switched-on start-ups saw an opportunity to pivot and apply their experience to ease suffering and provide solutions to help us become accustomed to this “new normal” From pet geneticists to gamifying environmentalists and global tech advocates, meet the game changers whose great pivot secured their future.

Rachel Glover is an experienced molecular and computational biologist with expertise in molecular ecology, biosurveillance, bioinformatics and genomics. Rachel is the founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Taxa Genomics, an environmental and veterinary genomics company and was instrumental in the setting up and running of the Isle of Man COVID19 test facility.

Ryan Howsam Founder, Chairman & CEO Howsam Ltd and Staysure. He started his career selling double glazing at 17, and went on to build an enterprise worth hundreds of millions without external investment, now employing over 1000 people across his portfolio of companies. He is the founder and chairman of the market leading insurance company Staysure, which is regulated in Gibraltar, and over the past few years his group have acquired Avanti and Paying Too Much, bolstering his market share. Ryan invests in a number of tech, financial services, startups and luxury brands. During the 2020 Covid pandemic Ryan opened up his calendar to help other entrepreneurs with mentoring , and is currently seeking startups and businesses who need investment to apply via his website for an initial zoom pitch.

Caroline Assaf, is the founder of CoCo World. She is a Harvard graduate in Sustainable development and social entrepreneur with a passion and focus on youth and communities. Caroline has more than 20 years experience working globally with corporate, government and non-profit in North America, Europe and Dubai. Coco World recently won a Government competition with 322 entries and 15 finalists in Luxembourg.

Max Somovsky is the Founder and CEO of Soapy, a hygiene micro station, easy-to-use, effective, and eco-friendly hand washing system designed for hospitals, schools, restaurants, child-care centers, and businesses in communities all over the world. Coming from a medical science background, Max is the inventor of Soapy. He is a B2B expert with strong technological knowledge in the health, water and chemistry industries. Max is highly oriented to building global companies with an impact DNA business.

