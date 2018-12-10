G.I.D.A. attends the International Dance Federation A.G.M.

Anne-Marie Gomez President of The Gibraltar International Dance Federation Dance Association (G.I.D.A.) recently travelled to Pula, Croatia to attend the I.D.F. Annual General Meeting held on Saturday 8th December. G.I.D.A. was recognized by HMGoG approximately 6 years ago, and since then G.I.D.A. dancers have competed with great success at the I.D.F. World and European Championships returning to Gibraltar with Gold on numerous occasions.

The I.D.F World and European Dance Championships provide a perfect platform for local dancers to thrive. Three stages operate at once in order to hold competitions in the 14 dance categories the I.D.F. has to offer. Competition is fierce and local dancers learn so much from the whole experience as they usually compete on an average of 6/7 categories. Gibraltar has always felt very much appreciated by the I.D.F. and our voice is always heard. The Rock generally excels in the Fantasy Dance, Dance Show and Belly Dance Categories.

“G.I.D.A. has always attended the I.D.F. A.G.M. as we believe that by contributing our views we have an influence over the development of hundreds of I.D.F. dancers throughout the world. We feel very comfortable at The I.D.F. as the well being of dancers and the development of our art form is at the heart of all decisions taken. This fits very well with the ethos of G.I.D.A. which is totally about developing local dancers to their highest possible levels as individuals and about educating young people in and through dance. G.I.D.A. gives all Gibraltarian dancers and choreographers the chance to compete internationally and represent Gibraltar regardless of their dance experience,” says Ann Marie.

“We understand that talent needs to be nurtured at every stage of a dancers training and we believe we offer the perfect platform regardless of level. True passion, determination and commitment are necessary requirements to be part of our ambitious and successful team .We all take dance so seriously, the training is intense and weekends are sacrificed but we enjoy the journey of bettering ourselves and achieving as a team.”