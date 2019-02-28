 

INGREDIENTS

  • 150g Fresh Cranberries
  • 100g Pistachios
  • 100g Almonds
  • 35g Cocoa Powder
  • 150g – 200g Coconut Oil
  • 100g Granola and Oats
  • 50g Dried Apricots & Sultanas or use Mixed Peel

METHOD

  1. Spread the pistachios and almonds out on a baking dish and transfer this over to the oven under a medium heat to toast for 5 to 10 minutes.
  2. Pour the cranberries in to a pot and boil them for 10 minutes, whilst the nuts are toasting. After 10 minutes remove the nuts from the oven and drain the cranberries to remove the water.
  3. Now blend together the cranberries and coconut oil and slowly add in the cocoa powder at the same time.
  4. Once smooth, transfer to a large bowl and add the nuts to the bowl, the mixed peel and apricots and the granola.
  5. When everything is mixed well, line a square baking dish with greaseproof paper and squish everything out evenly. Then place in the freezer for a few hours to stiffen, remove 5 minutes before serving and cut into small squares.

Recipe by Mama Lotties www.mamalotties.com
Find this Recipe and more in their Mama Lotties: 100 Everyday Recipes Cookbook

