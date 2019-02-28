INGREDIENTS
- 150g Fresh Cranberries
- 100g Pistachios
- 100g Almonds
- 35g Cocoa Powder
- 150g – 200g Coconut Oil
- 100g Granola and Oats
- 50g Dried Apricots & Sultanas or use Mixed Peel
METHOD
- Spread the pistachios and almonds out on a baking dish and transfer this over to the oven under a medium heat to toast for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Pour the cranberries in to a pot and boil them for 10 minutes, whilst the nuts are toasting. After 10 minutes remove the nuts from the oven and drain the cranberries to remove the water.
- Now blend together the cranberries and coconut oil and slowly add in the cocoa powder at the same time.
- Once smooth, transfer to a large bowl and add the nuts to the bowl, the mixed peel and apricots and the granola.
- When everything is mixed well, line a square baking dish with greaseproof paper and squish everything out evenly. Then place in the freezer for a few hours to stiffen, remove 5 minutes before serving and cut into small squares.
Recipe by Mama Lotties www.mamalotties.com
Find this Recipe and more in their Mama Lotties: 100 Everyday Recipes Cookbook