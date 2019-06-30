Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan

This recipe makes eight regular sized flapjacks or 34 bite sized.

INGREDIENTS

150g dairy free butter

5tbsp (generous tbsp) Lyons golden syrup

200g porridge oats (I used Flahavan’s Organic)

25g chia seeds

25g pumpkin seeds

25g sliced almonds

25g dried cranberries

25g sunflower seeds

METHOD

1. Place the dairy free butter and golden syrup into a saucepan and melt the two together

2. Add all the other ingredients and mix well

3. Using a tray lined with grease proof paper or a baking sheet, scoop out the mixture and flatten it down. Compress the ingredients so that the flapjack will stay firm once cooked and will not crumble

4. Place in an oven that has been preheated to 180 degrees and bake for 25 minutes or until the top is golden

5. Take out of the oven, cut them into whatever size you wish and leave to cool down.