Friday 31st July 2020 is #FreeTheKnee (socially distanced edition) for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar.

#FreeTheKnee challenges you to throw away your organisation’s normal Friday dress code and encourage your staff to wear shorts/skirts whilst raising awareness and money for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar.

#FreeTheKnee is a great opportunity for you and your organisation to support people and their families affected by prostate cancer in the local community. We understand that these are difficult times for everyone, but we hope the event will still inspire people to have fun, as well as educating Gibraltar about prostate cancer and other prostate diseases.

For the past 5 years, GFSC members of staff have been raising awareness for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar by “Freeing the Knee” and wearing shorts/skirts to the office. Many of you got involved by “freeing your knees” and supporting the day in your own ways. We’d like to thank you again for your fantastic contributions and helping us raise awareness of the work done by this charity.

Given the success of past events, and in keeping with social distancing rules and restrictions, we still want keep the momentum going and continue to raise awareness and support for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar during these challenging times.

There are lots of ways you can show your support for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar on Friday 31st July:

Wear your shorts/skirts to work to help raise awareness for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar.

Take a shorts/skirt selfie or socially distanced group photo and post it on Facebook or Twitter tagging @GibFSC and #FreeTheKnee.

Donate to the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gibraltar-financial-services-commission

Info about the charity:

Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar seeks to limit the impact of prostate cancer and other prostate diseases to everyone including partners and families. They seek to prioritise the vital need for prostate problems to be detected and treated as early as possible and represent the interests of those diagnosed with prostate cancer and other prostate diseases. Their overall mission is to find ways and means to promote quality of life for prostate cancer patients and their families.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in me and it usually develops slowly, so there may be no signs for many years. Prostate cancer affects 1 in 12 men during their lifetime, and 1 in 2 men will develop benign enlargement of their prostate. The charity acts as a support group and is active in helping men survive this terrible disease. Awareness of the disease is key to survival and an early detection increases men’s chances of longevity.

Visit the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar website and/or their Facebook page for more information: http://www.pcsg.gi/

If you are able to donate, visit the GFSC’s Just Giving page by clicking here.