The GFSC will be returning with its annual #FreeTheKnee day on Friday 30 July in aid of Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.

#FreeTheKnee encourages organisations and individuals to ‘free their knees’ through their work attire once a year to help raise awareness towards prostate cancer and in support of those affected within the local community.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s campaign will continue to incorporate necessary safety measures such as social distancing, whilst still having fun and heartening organisations to take a #FreeTheKnee selfie or socially distanced group photo/video and posting it on the Facebook page @FreeTheKneeGFSC and donating to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar via this link.

For further information please contact [email protected].