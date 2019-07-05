Free Redibike Hire during the Island Games 2019

Factsheet

If you would like to register, you may do so online at www.redibike.gi. Redibikes are available at 11 different locations throughout Gibraltar. These are:

Airport

Bayview Terraces

Beach View Terraces Catalan Bay

Commonwealth Park Eurotowers

Governor’s Parade

Kings Bastion Leisure Centre Market Place

Southport Gates

Waterport Road

An interactive map of docking station locations, together with registration information can be easily accessed on the scheme’s website www.redibike.gi . The website also allows users to see how many bicycles are available at each docking station and how many free docks are available to return bicycles. An App is also available for Android and iOS systems from the respective App stores.

Users are reminded that it is the responsibility of the rider to dock the bicycle after use.

Although it will be possible to retain bikes for longer periods of time until no later than the end of the Games on midnight on 12th July, using the cycle lock provided after every use, removes all user liability should the bike be damaged, lost or stolen. In the event that a Redibike were to be damaged, lost or stolen while undocked, the last user will be responsible to pay all necessary repairs or replacement.

Please take good care of your Redibike to avoid unnecessary charges or disappointment.

Terms and conditions still apply and are available on the Redibike website or by contacting the number below.

For more information on Redibikes or for user support please call (+350) 56748000 or alternatively, email info@redibike.gi.