Following consultation on the use of Midtown Coach and Car Park, HM Government of Gibraltar has introduced 3 hours free parking to existing Gibraltarian ID Card holders.

This time frame will allow users to use the facility to visit family, friends and elderly relatives nearby particularly when access is restricted in Line Wall Road on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In keeping with the launch of “Keep it Local” campaign, the HM GOG are delighted to support the business community providing a concession of 3 hours free parking at Midtown, which allow the public to visit the town centre be it for commerce or leisure.

The Minister for Transport, the Hon. Minister Daryanani said, “I am delighted to announce this provision for residents. We are constantly listening to suggestions and feedback from the Public.”