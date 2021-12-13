KPMG Gibraltar has welcomed four new faces to the local practice. Jose Miguel Gomez-Luengo Munoz and Luke Stewart have been appointed as graduate trainees while Ethan Crane and Elliot Williamson have joined as the company’s first audit apprentices and will follow a programme of on-the-job learning while studying for professional qualifications.

Steph Beavis, Managing Director of KPMG Gibraltar, said “It is always a pleasure to welcome new recruits to the Gibraltar office and I believe all our trainees will find it a lively and very interesting place to work. As well as our regular intake of graduation trainees, I am delighted we have been able to appoint our first two apprentices and look forward to seeing them building specialist audit skills through an exciting combination of extensive training and real world experience.”

As part of our recruitment strategy we have been keen to build our links with the University of Gibraltar and I am pleased to announce that we will be sponsoring a cash prize for the highest placed Bachelor of Business Administration Graduate for 2022.”