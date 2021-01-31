By Kira, the Jagdterrier

Kira is a female Jagdterrier. She is young and has a good appearance with her flat coat in black and light brown. She is clever and well educated. A descendant of Kira the dog in my short story ‘The German Colonel and the Jagdterrier’. She is of German descent, coming from a Black Forest of Germany Schloss owned by the late Oberst (Colonel) von Stauffer, who was the main character in that tale. As a young puppy she was accidentally lost at sea whilst sailing off the coast of Cape Trafalgar, but only just made it to the white sandy beaches of Cadiz where she tramped here and there until she found Paco The Gipsy flamenco singer. Paco adopted her until one day she encountered my Setter and I walking through a pine forest of El Puerto de Santa Maria. She just joined us deciding to stay with us. Paco the Gipsy kindly gave his blessing for her to stay with me and she has been around ever since.

It is important to know that Kira has no political or ideological ideas. She does not have a nationality either. Born in Germany, lives between Andalucia and Gibraltar, educated in Fontainebleau France, where she took a dogs’ master’s degree in Sciences of the World. She regards herself as a European Mediterranean Iberian Gibraltarian citizen. – Jorge v.Rein Parlade.

It’s raining cats and dogs in Gibraltar and all over the Iberian Peninsula. My fellow Podencos of the Balearics tell me they have not had a chance of a decent walk in days. Filomena, which is a rather charming name for a lady, is what humans have called this snowy and rainy storm or cold wave which has been hitting us lately. Strange race these humans. They have the most extraordinary names for storms, hurricanes and climatic setbacks. El Niño, Zeta, Delta, Jorge, Filomena. I wonder who gives them these peculiar names.

Anyway, I got news as well from across the Straits of Gibraltar in Morocco, where my fellow Moroccan dog friends tell me it is cold there as well. Hopefully this will end sometime soon and the sun will shine again as it normally does in this enchanting Mediterranean part of the world. I wish we could go somewhere for a change but due to the present pandemic, travel has become impossible unless you can produce a really good reason. In other words, your travel plans are very limited until things change. In my view, this virus, which according to the news originated somewhere in the Orient, is here to stay – and from what I have seen it is driving everybody frantic.

According to conversations I overheard (we dogs can hear any conversation without any kind of limitation which is great and makes me wonder why they don’t employ us to work for the CIA or the Mossad or MI6) the virus is not quite under control yet. We thought we had it sort of controlled last summer but this is sadly not the case as we have all learnt from the latest news.

Meanwhile, lots of things have happened in our wonderful world. Brexit has now gone through with Mr. Johnson achieving a reasonable deal. And from the EU, charming Ursula von der Leyen seems happy as well, so all is looking fine from that end. What a relief. Then everyone seemed a little neglectful about Gibraltar but in the last minute, just before the new year they seem to have reached an agreement which looks quite satisfactory for both sides. In my view, humans seem to like complicating things too much and they often take longer than they should. But I must admit that at the end of the day a decent deal is good enough and it is certainly a good departure point to move forward. And as it is often the case, not everyone is totally satisfied. But this is fairly common in negotiations between different nations. I am certainly talking about people here because we dogs would have probably reached a deal long before. But one never knows.

In addition to all these important events, the world economies have suffered a significant setback which will take a long time to recover from. But recover they will – I am certain about that. At this point in time, we are all in lockdown and my boss and I barely go out except for the odd walk or short trip to the supermarket or chemist. It looks like Gibraltar has a lot of cases of Covid. In my view this is because a huge amount of testing is taking place which shows a high degree of professionalism from the health workers and the Government. If such a large amount of testing took place in other places, I wonder what the results would be. Probably a high number of people who have the virus as well. It all seems very complex. But one thing is gin clear to me and that is that a strict lockdown seems to cut down the virus from spreading. So the only way forward is to comply with the rules.

Another interesting thing that happened to Gibraltar since the early summer of 2020 is that this nasty pandemic has somehow placed this small part of the world on the destination list of a very considerable number of British tourists. We have been very busy up until Christmas, when the second and highly contagious wave hit back the UK. I sincerely hope this changes again and gives us all a much needed break. It is wonderful news to have great numbers of British tourists and visitors in town.

The vaccine has now arrived as a possible solution to this nightmare, and according to some very reliable sources it looks like it is quite safe and efficient. Vaccines are as old as the sea. I get a rabies one regularly. Not very pleasant but it works and protects us dogs against that very dangerous disease. So I am inclined to think this new Covid vaccine should be good.

My boss and I were discussing where to travel when this nasty pandemic allows us to move about freely. He said all the world is fairly closed down. So I just suggested to go to a place where Covid is not present at all.

‘The Moon,’ he said.

‘Fly me to the moon then. And let me play among the stars.’