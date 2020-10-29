Wizz Air has announced the launch of two new routes from London Luton to Gibraltar and Madeira, with flights commencing on 11 December 2020. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app with fares starting from £24.99.

Just in time for the festive season, Wizz Air UK, the group’s British airline, will offer flights twice a week from London Luton to Gibraltar and Madeira. Boasting warm year-round temperatures, these are the perfect destinations to enjoy some winter sun. Both destinations are perfect for adventurers, from Gibraltar’s truly unique nature reserve, home to the world-famous Barbary Macaques, to Madeira’s mountainous landscape, providing outdoor enthusiasts with an abundance of hiking trails through the island’s diverse landscape.

Owain Jones, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK: “Wizz Air UK continues to lead the way in getting the UK flying again, safely We are delighted to be announcing yet more new routes for our UK customers, who we know want to travel, especially with the winter months looming. That’s why we are wasting no time by introducing exciting holiday destinations to our UK network, with genuinely affordable fares. With over 70 routes from London Luton to choose from, passengers have even more opportunity to escape to their dream destination, whether it’s discovering the unique Mediterranean peninsula of Gibraltar or exploring the stunning volcanic island of Madeira. Wherever passengers are headed, they can be assured that they are travelling with an airline that has led the industry with enhanced health and safety measures, and that operates with the lowest CO2 emissions in Europe. We’re looking forward to welcoming passengers on board to experience our excellent service.”

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said, “I’m delighted to welcome a new airline to Gibraltar and to see the resumption of services from Luton for this winter. In these challenging times it is encouraging to see an operator such as Wizz Air UK putting their faith in Gibraltar as a destination. The service will open up the North London catchment area once again, providing more options to our existing air services. Gibraltar International Airport has been performing very well considering the current pandemic and we hope that this service and Wizz Air UK’s relationship with us will grow and evolve. This Government is committed to attracting new carriers and to the expansion of air services and will continue to pursue these, even whilst facing one of the most testing times the travel and tourism industry has ever encountered.”

