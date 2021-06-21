-advertisement-
Five immigrants have been rescued from a sinking boat in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters yesterday morning.
At 0752hrs the small craft was found taking on water with five Moroccan men on board south of Europa Point by HM Customs.The immigrants were rescued by HM Customs and taken to the Royal Gibraltar Police Marine Base where they were checked over by an ambulance crew.All were found fit and healthy and the boat was recovered by the Gibraltar Port Authority.The five males, have now been arrested by RGP Marine Section officers on suspicion of being Non-Gibraltarians found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate and are currently at New Mole House.
