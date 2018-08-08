Final Week of the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme

The final week of the Sports Train Programme kicks off next week with their very first Mini Island Games Competition. The competition is being organised to raise awareness amongst Gibraltar’s younger generation and celebrate the hosting of the 2019 NatWest International Island Games in Gibraltar. The competition will include Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming and Ten Pin Bowling. There will also be Mini Basketball for younger children taking part in the Children’s Corner Competition.

Competitions winners will be announced on Thursday 16th August at approximately 12:15 pm. Representatives from NatWest International who have been involved with the sponsorship of the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme for the past 19 years will award competition winners with their medals and will also present GSLA Leadership in Sport Level 1 certificates to successful candidates who completed their course in July and have been supporting the programme as volunteers during August.

The final day of this year’s Summer Sports & Leisure Programme is Friday 17th August and will once again see the fantastic –‘Aqua Extravaganza’– water-themed team building day organised at the Bayside Sports Complex. Swimwear, flip flops, towel and a change of clothing will be needed as everyone even close to the area is guaranteed to get wet, wet, wet!

Other activities on offer throughout the week include:

Badminton Coaching with GBA coaches at Bayside Sports Complex.

Tennis Coaching with GTA coach at Bayside Sports Complex.

with GTA coach at Bayside Sports Complex. ‘Learn to Swim’ with GASA for non-swimmers/beginners at GSLA Accessible Pool.

with GASA for non-swimmers/beginners at GSLA Accessible Pool. Eco Arts at Alameda Gardens, next to the Alameda Zoo entrance.

at Alameda Gardens, next to the Alameda Zoo entrance. Happy crafting, creative crafts, sewing and textiles at the Casemates Arts & Crafts Centre.

at the Casemates Arts & Crafts Centre. Walks through History organised by the Gibraltar Museums at a variety of venues throughout Gibraltar.

organised by the Gibraltar Museums at a variety of venues throughout Gibraltar. Teenager’s fitness sessions(Cardio Salsa, Box Fitness and Fit Yoga at the Base Training Club, Halifax Road).

Everyone that has been involved in the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme is invited to come along and join in both the Mini Island Games Competition and the Aqua Extravaganza.

For further information please contact the Summer Sports Hotline on gibsportsdev@gsla.gi