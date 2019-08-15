Final Week for Summer Sports & Leisure Programme

The final week of this year’s Summer Sports and Leisure Programme is full of activities and will include a Mini Island Games Competition. An invitation to the presentation day of the Stay and Play Programme and the ever-popular water activities skills circuit that will take place next Friday, the final day of the programme.

The Mini Island Games Competition will include some of the sports that were part of this year’s NatWest International Island Games, namely, swimming, athletics, ten pin bowling, table tennis and badminton. Next week’s competition will see swimming take place at the GSLA Accessible and 25 metre pools on Monday 19thAugust, Ten Pin Bowling at the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre on Tuesday 20thand Wednesday 21stAugust. Activities will continue with Athletics, Badminton and Table Tennis at the Bayside Sport Complex on Thursday 22ndAugust followed by the presentation of prizes to the winners by Gordon Paterson, Country Head of longstanding sponsor NatWest International.

The Stay and Play Programme will see the children and young people taking part in the programme sharing some of the sports and activities that they have been taking part in over the summer with their parents and specially invited guests. These activities will include sports, soft play aimed at developing movement mechanics, story and rhyme time aimed at developing social interaction, a display of their art work, a presentation of photos taken throughout the summer and water play one of the children’s favourite activities. This will take place in the Victoria Sports Hall and the Boathouse Activity Centre on Thursday 22ndAugust from 10.30am to 12noon.

In addition to the initiatives mentioned above, many other sport and leisure activities will taking place throughout the week, these include:

Family Fun Evening – table tennis coaching, badminton, tennis, paddle boarding and canoeing, climbing, darts, table top games, circus skills and orienteering games at the Bayside Sports Complex, Tuesday evenings 8.00pm to 10.00pm.

Sports Train – weekday mornings, 10am to 12.30pm at the Bayside Sports Complex for 7 to 14 year olds.

Children’s Corner – Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings 10am to 12.30pm.

Girls Football Summer Camp with GFA Women’s Football Development Officer Laura McGinn on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, 9.30am to 11.30am.

Sailing Summer School at the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.

Introduction to Climbing with Gibraltar Climbing Association Coaches at the Bayside Sports Complex Climbing Wall.

Tennis Coaching at Sandpits Tennis Club.

Chess coaching with Gibraltar Chess Association tutors at the Bayside Sports Complex, Lecture rooms.

Patio Games at the Dolphin’s Youth Centre.

Art Remedy Workshop aimed at identifying and visualising emotions and transferring them into art. This will be held at the Rock Tai Chi Centre.

Show Dance Company – Dance tastersto promote flexibility and technique and introduce participant to the dance school.

Eco Arts in Alameda Gardens.

Walks through History organised by Gibraltar Museum.

Happy Crafting, creative crafts, sewing and textiles at the Art & Crafts Centre, Casemates.

Children and young people are welcome to join in the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme that is sponsored by long-time partner NatWest International up until the 23rdAugust.

For full information on activities available to children and young people over the summer holidays see the GSLA Website www.gsla.gi or pick up a Summer Sports and Leisure information booklet from Bayside Sports Complex, GSLA Swimming Pool Complex or Kings Bastion Leisure Centre.