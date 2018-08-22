Final Programme of National Day Events

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has released the final programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Day on Monday 10th September 2018. The events are being organised by the SDGG, with the Gibraltar Cultural Services collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

The National Day Celebrations are once again at its original venue in Casemates Square. Celebrations begin at 9:30 am with live music and performances. This year’s 25thanniversary event will include the Freedom of the City Ceremony of the Hon Sir Joe Bossano and the Political Rally.

The full programme of events can be seen here:

National Day Events 2018