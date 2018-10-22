Fifth Autism Awareness Training held by the Department of Equality

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Department of Equality was pleased with the turnout at the fifth seminar titled “Working with Families” under its ‘National Autism Strategy – Understanding Autism’ series.

This seminar was offered to parents and families of young children and adults on the autism spectrum and volunteers who work with them. Four additional seminars have also been held for members of the public sector who may need to interact with people on the autism spectrum as part of their daily work.

The guest speaker, Ms Linda Woodcock, who has now visited Gibraltar four times to deliver training on Autism on behalf of the Government, is a Director at AT-Autism, a training and consultancy company in the UK. She has a BA (Hons) Applied Social Sciences and PG Diploma in Adults with IntellectualDisabilityandSevereandComplexNeeds. Sheisalsotheparentofayoungadulton the autism spectrum.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said “The most important and immediate network of support that a person with Autism has are his or her own family. Professional bodies in Gibraltar work hard to enhance the quality of life and participation of people with autism and I am confident that this seminar has helped both families and professional bodies form a more holistic approach using the services already provided.”