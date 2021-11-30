I always find December to be the month to let loose and have fun with my outfits, allowing myself room to play with textures, colours and bold accessories even more than I usually would. With a sense of renewed energy following the inevitable doom and gloom of our post-summer slump, I’m welcoming any excuse to dress up and celebrate.

So whether you’re on the hunt for a festive showstopper, or if you’re simply after a sartorial pick-me-up, the high street is offering up plenty of perfect mood-lifting looks at the moment, and mostly free from fleetingly transient trends, offering longevity and real value for money instead.

KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

For as long as I can remember, I’ve only had eyes for simple block-heel ankle boots and flat chunky Dr Marten styles; no other boot style even had a chance to win over my affection. I may be feeling extra jolly this year, as I’ve finally invested in a pair of knee-highs, which incidentally happen to be very much on trend this season too. I finally came around to the idea as I sat pondering my usual trouser choice, i.e. jeans 100% of the time. Aside from jeans, you’ll catch me in dresses, and after years of enduring chilly legs and mismatching hemlines/boot heights, I figured knee high boots would actually make my styling efforts so much easier, not to mention they’re work appropriate and look very put together. I love how they look paired with slip skirts and dresses, and while slips may feel somewhat summery, I really don’t think there’s any need to pack them away when you have some great outerwear and knee-high warmth at your disposal.

Over the knee heeled boots, Zara, £79.99 Leather boots with tall leg, Mango, £139.99

Knee-high boots, H&M, £49.99 Courtney chunky lace up knee high boot in sand, ASOS DESIGN, £45.00

SATIN & SPARKLES

For a luxe, elegant look, you really can’t beat satin, especially for those of us who prefer subtlety, satins are the perfect way to dress up without looking overdone. From delicate blouses to slinky skirts, I’m obsessed with how these look in rich jewel tones like sapphire blue or emerald green. Paired down with knits or fitted trousers offer a super appropriate and effortless desk to drinks transition.

Sparkles and sequins are also everywhere at the moment. Even an eye-catching piece like a sequined blazer, although still blingy and over the top, can be a somewhat subtler way to dress up a casual outfit.

Cross-back satin dress, Monki, £30.00 Long sleeve sequin blouse with bubble hem in pink, River Island, £40.00 Midi satin skirt, Mango, £49.99

Plus sequin blazer in black sequin, Saint Genies, £50.00 Recycled Satin Square Neck Midi Slip Dress, Nasty Gal, £42.00

CO-ORDS

Co-ords are just about the easiest way to look put-together and stylish no matter the weather. They seemed to fall off the wagon for a minute there, but they’re back with a vengeance, and make for super funky and unique party looks. Although they come in all textures and silhouettes, from flared trousers and crop top duos to midi skirts and wrap tops, I’m personally obsessed with structured tartan suit sets. Whatever your preference, the best part is that you can easily mix and match with other pieces in your wardrobe to get more bang for your buck all year round.

High Waisted Tailored Wide Leg Trousers and High Neck Crossover Strap Crop Top, Nasty Gal, £71.00 (1) Sequin & crystal fringe top & skirt, ASOS EDITION, £160.00

JEANS AND A NICE TOP

Ahh, my trusty combo! Usually my go-to for festive drinks and easy going-out ensembles, especially after a day in the office, it’s certainly served us well over the years. Last year, it took on an even greater significance as we found ourselves on the lookout for low-effort, high-impact looks that allowed us to not be overly dressed for an event that didn’t demand that kind of vibe. Despite the OTT options on offer this year, I know that many people will still opt for this simplistic, headache-free type of dressing, and it really doesn’t have to be boring! From bustiers, to sequins and asymmetrical necklines, it looks as though designers and high-street shops alike are very much taking this aesthetic into account in their winter collections.

Cross Front Cut Out Long Sleeve Bodysuit, Nasty Gal, £16.00 Satin button detail romantic blouse in black, Stradivarius, £19.99

Sequin spot top in silver, ASOS EDITION, £75.00 Sparkle Mesh Sweetheart Top, Nasty Gal, £35.00

JACKETS

Quilted jackets are big once again this season and are essentially more streamlined versions of our well-loved fat winter puffer. They can be lightweight but lend themselves perfectly to layering, and are the perfect outerwear option for our milder winter days here on the rock. Their versatility is what makes them so popular; smart but also stylish and funky, with the ability to make a casual outfit look more refined or inject a fancy outfit with a hint of laid back cool. I personally love mixing styles and aesthetics to create mismatched looks that subvert expectations, so I’m finding quilted jackets to be my perfect choice these days.