Christmas Festival of Lights 2018

This year’s Christmas Festival of Lights, organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, will be held on Friday 23rd November 2018 at John Mackintosh Square.

The evening’s entertainment will be hosted by Christian Santos and commences at 6pm with live music, song and dance. The switching-on of the Christmas Lights will be at approximately 7.30pm with the Gibraltar Artisans Market opening at the Boulevard, Line Wall Road, straight after the switch on.

Programme of events at John Mackintosh Square include:

6.15pm Performances by the Sea Scouts Pipe & Drum Band, St Joseph’s Middle School Choir, Yalta Dance Studio and the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

7.15pm Video Presentation, Father Christmas special appearance and Switch-on Christmas Lights ceremony

7.30pm Opening of Santa’s Grotto and Christmas Market

Following the switching-on ceremony, the illuminations will thereafter come on, automatically, every day until the 6th January 2019. As customary they will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and the 5th January 2019.

The organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to attend.