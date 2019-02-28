The University of Gibraltar, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Insurance Institute (GII) and the UK Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched the second ‘Fast Track’ study programme for students to obtain the Chartered Insurance Institute, Certificate in Insurance (CERT CII) within just under 6 months. The course commenced on 7th February and will see CII Tutor Alison Cooper (FCII Dip PFS) visiting Gibraltar on a monthly basis to deliver the face to face training sessions. The CERT CII ‘Fast Track’ course comprises: IF1 – Insurance, legal and regulatory; IF3 – Insurance underwriting process and IF4 – Insurance claims handling process. 9 students are currently enrolled in the full study programme and another 6 have selected individual modules.

The Gibraltar Insurance Institute (GII) is delighted that the ‘Fast Track’ courses have been successful and grateful to local facilitators, such as the University of Gibraltar, for their role in introducing support programmes to GII members and the insurance industry in Gibraltar.

Anyone interested in enrolling in individual modules can contact the University of Gibraltar by calling: (+350) 200 71000 or emailing info@unigib.edu.gi. Full course details can be found online: unigib.edu.gi/courses/professional-courses/cii-fast-track