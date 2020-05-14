In the light of the easing of lockdown, TNP would like to encourage the public to make use of the #NEMO APP.

NEMO, Gibraltar’s Citizen Science App, is a great way for same household families to explore our coastline when exercising. With many species already categorised, posting sightings is easy for children and adults alike; a way to make family exercise fun. TNP remind the public of the importance of following the current GoG guidelines when out and about.

NEMO is free and readily available on both IOS and Android.