Europa Pool and Bathing Pavilion use extended from Golden Hour to include Silver Time users.

While we progress to ‘Unlock the Rock’, as from today, arrangements at the Europa Pool and the Bathing Pavilion, which are currently reserved exclusively for people over 70 on certain days of the week, will be extended to also be made available to those who are eligible to Silver Time.

This means that as from today, anyone with a Silver Time pass may also make use of the Europa Pool on Mondays and Tuesdays and the Bathing Pavilion Wednesdays and Thursdays. Arrangements have been made to ensure that social distancing will be observed at these locations.

Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP said “Having monitored the current take up by those who are eligible to Golden Hour, it is safe for us to extend the use of these spaces to individuals who are eligible to make use of Silver Time on the designated days. For as long as there are people who are considered to be clinically vulnerable to this virus, we will make arrangements to provide a spaces to mitigate risks.”