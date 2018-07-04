Equality Means Business: disability awareness training sessions

The Ministry of Equality, in partnership with the Ministry of the Environment, offered disability awareness staff training for Master Service toilet beach attendants, who provide a service to HM Government of Gibraltar. Two sessions were organised on the 29th June and 3rd July.

This training is the same as that delivered recently to lifeguards and beach assistants and officers from the Ministry of the Environment.

Our beaches are very popular in summer, individuals with disabilities now feel more encouraged to attend as a result of the significant accessibility adaptations and investment of additional beach attendants engaged especially to work with beach users with physical disabilities.

Jason Belilo, Equality Officer from the Ministry of Equality, delivered the sessions.

Mr Belilo underwent a ‘Train the Trainer’ course early last year and was certified by the UK Charity, Attitude is Everything, to deliver training on disability awareness. Further disability awareness training will be delivered throughout Government Departments during the course of the year.

This training is being delivered throughout the public sector on a rolling basis and is offered to the private sector as part of the Ministry for Equality’s Equality Means Business series of seminars.

Anyone interested in attending should register their interest at equality@gibraltar.gov.gi and they will receive notifications on this and other future training on equality.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, MP, said “This training, which follows recent training offered to lifeguards and beach attendants, means that all personnel who work on our beaches who will deliver a service to people with disabilities have received the same training so there will be consistency throughout.