November 26th (Switch on night)

Parade: There will be a parade along Ocean Village promenade at 5pm, ending outside the Casino where the 7-metre Christmas Tree will be located

Santa’s Grotto: Meet Santa inside O’Reilly’s after the ‘switch on’ until 8pm.

Entertainment: Music and Disney characters for your child to meet and greet, as well as the Stagecoach Choir, pipers, and dancing.

November 27th/28th/29th

Santa will be in attendance to meet kids, give out presents and have photos taken from 5-8pm each day. (By appointment only). Funds will go to Wobbles charity.

November 30th

There will be a Christmas Treasure Hunt around Ocean Village with Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

December 2nd/3rd/4th

If you didn’t catch Santa the first time, you have a second chance to meet him in his grotto on the above dates.